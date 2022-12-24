Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.41 and its 200 day moving average is $134.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $479.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,218,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,310,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

