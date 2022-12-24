Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $58.25. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35.

Crystal Valley Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers consumer, personal, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, lines of credit, agricultural loans, commercial real estate, letters of credit, and small business administration loans.

