Critical Survey: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Marchex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $53.48 million 1.36 -$4.39 million ($0.15) -11.40 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marchex and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -12.73% -6.79% -5.34% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marchex and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marchex presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Given Marchex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Marchex is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Marchex beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, ‘trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

