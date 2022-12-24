Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRLBF. Wedbush began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.18.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.