Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading Up 0.2%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.33 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.31). Approximately 6,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 89,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.31).
Creo Medical Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.46.
About Creo Medical Group
Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.
