Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Hits $73.44 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.95 or 0.00053149 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $73.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021801 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.