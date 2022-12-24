Core Alternative Capital Sells 13,733 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.