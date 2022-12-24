Core Alternative Capital Sells 13,733 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.