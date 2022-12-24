Core Alternative Capital Purchases 84 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 128.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $152.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

