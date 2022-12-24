Core Alternative Capital Purchases 42,050 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

