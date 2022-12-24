Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.