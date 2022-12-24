Core Alternative Capital Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 33.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

