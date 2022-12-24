Core Alternative Capital Has $11.66 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.50 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.11 and a 200-day moving average of $237.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

