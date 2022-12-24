Core Alternative Capital Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $147.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

