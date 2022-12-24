Core Alternative Capital Buys 33,347 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 89.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

