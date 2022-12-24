Core Alternative Capital Buys 2,138 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

