Contrasting SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 2.66% 6.51% 5.00% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -5.65%

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 3.30 $19.30 million $0.70 22.60 SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SciPlay beats SAI.TECH Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

