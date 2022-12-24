Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

CTTAY stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

