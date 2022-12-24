ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

