Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading Down 3.1%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.16. 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

