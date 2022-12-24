Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.14 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $240.20 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for about $33.05 or 0.00196528 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00115476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 33.50167178 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $13,583,752.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

