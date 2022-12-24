Comparing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 2.79 $66.34 million $881.19 8.47 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 32.98% 24.24% 2.10% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Thomasville Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.