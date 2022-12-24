CommScope’s (COMM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $17.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. CommScope has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
