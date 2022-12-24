Coin98 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.06 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $38.46 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.02 or 0.01466027 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008530 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031645 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.43 or 0.01729642 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

