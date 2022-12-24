Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $485.84

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 485.84 ($5.90) and traded as low as GBX 482.55 ($5.86). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.07), with a volume of 39,265 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cohort Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 485.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £207.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,246.85.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

About Cohort

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Cohort’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

(Get Rating)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

