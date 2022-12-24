Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.