Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $149,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $439,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

