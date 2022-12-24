Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.20

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.20 and traded as high as C$60.15. Cogeco shares last traded at C$60.09, with a volume of 6,780 shares.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$953.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

