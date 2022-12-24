Coerente Capital Management Sells 27,194 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the period. SAP makes up about 1.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Trading Down 0.5 %

SAP opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.99.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

