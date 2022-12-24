Coerente Capital Management Sells 2,370 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Coerente Capital Management cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 4.3% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

