Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 2,546 shares.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 2.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (COCSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.