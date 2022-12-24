Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.90 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $36.90 million and $1.16 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

