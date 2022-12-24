Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $454.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.10.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

