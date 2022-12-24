Chiliz 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.80 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $687.15 million and approximately $30.80 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,244 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

