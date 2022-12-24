Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 44,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Charlie’s Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

