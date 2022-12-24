ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $1,207,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

