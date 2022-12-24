ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $1,207,500.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,602 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,175.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
