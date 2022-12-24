Chainbing (CBG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,205.17

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $665.06 million and approximately $2,205.17 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00007836 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $890.43 or 0.05283904 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00500536 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.73 or 0.29657022 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.