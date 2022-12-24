CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

