CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 738,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 298,579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.