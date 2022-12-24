CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 9,132 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31.

