CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 6,418 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

