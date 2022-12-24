CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 3,823 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

