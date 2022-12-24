CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.10 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

