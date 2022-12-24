CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

