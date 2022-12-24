CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

