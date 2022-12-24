CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.16.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.