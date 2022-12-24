CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.16.
CGI Stock Performance
Shares of GIB opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39. CGI has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
