Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Raised to $46.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CERE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CERE stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

