Celo (CELO) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002896 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $233.36 million and $4.21 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

