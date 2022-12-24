Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.93. Cellectis shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 119,643 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cellectis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

