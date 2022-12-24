Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.93. Cellectis shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 119,643 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cellectis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

