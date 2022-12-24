Celer Network Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $73.78 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

