CEEK VR Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and $5.09 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014124 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00227494 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07925547 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,892,025.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

